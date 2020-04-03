Coronavirus cases in Telangana: Over 21 percent jump in one day

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday reported 27 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 154.

According to a medical bulletin released by the Health Department on Thursday night, no deaths were reported.

Three persons had died on Wednesday, taking the death toll to nine.

Three patients discharged from hospital

Three patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday. With this, the number of people recovered rose to 17.

Now there are 128 active cases in hospitals.

Positive cases registered for the last few days are of all those who went to the religious event in Delhi and the government decided to conduct tests on all those who attended it.

Coronavirus cases in India

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 2000 whereas, death toll reached 53.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 2069 on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Source: With inputs from IANS

