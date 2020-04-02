Coronavirus cases top 1 million worldwide

Paris: There are more one million declared cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to an AFP tally on Thursday at 1900 GMT.

1:40 am 03-04-2020

At least 1,000,036 infections have been recorded across 188 countries, including 51,718 deaths, according to an AFP calculation based on official country data and World Health Organization figures.

Live updates can be seen on BING

Source: AFP

