Coronavirus: China premiere of James Bond’s ‘No Time to Die’

Washington D.C. [USA]: Seems like China will have to wait long for the premiere of James Bond’s new film ‘No Time to Die’ as the movie in the country has been cancelled in the light of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to Fox News, a premiere screening of the film was scheduled for April in Beijing which has recently been called off along with a subsequent press tour.

It stands unclear if the deadly virus will have any impact on the film’s release.

A recent report by Deadline has thrown light on the indefinite shuttering of the movie theatres of China, which is the second-largest box office market in the world.

The new strain of coronavirus first originated in Wuhan in December last year, and has since then killed 1,600 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several countries across the world, including India.

‘No Time to Die’ is a spy-thriller starring Daniel Craig.

The story revolves around Bond enjoying retirement in Jamaica. However, his peaceful days are short-lived, as his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, (Jeffrey Wright) arrives asking for help.