Coronavirus: Countries in Mid-East shut borders as scare spreads

Coronavirus has now spread to nine Middle Eastern countries, with more than 79,000 cases worldwide. Countries have now shut their borders with China and Iran in Mid-East as it records the highest death toll after the virus originating country.

Saudi Arabia orders 14-day wait

Saudi Arabia has ordered anyone traveling from Iran to wait at least 14 days before entering the kingdom as it seeks to prevent the spread of the virus to the Muslim pilgrimage sites of Mecca and Medina. It has also barred its residents and citizens from traveling to Iran and China.

Kuwait suspends flights to Iran

Kuwait has also suspended flights to Iran and is barring ships from Iran from docking at its ports. Kuwait said it is evacuating 750 Kuwaiti citizens on five flights. Kuwait’s state-run news agency reported on Saturday that Kuwait health officials were sent to Iran, in coordination with Iranian counterparts, to conduct medical checks on Kuwaitis departing Iran, but that Iranian authorities denied the Kuwaiti health officials entry.

Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan shut Iran border

Turkey temporarily closed its land border with Iran due to coronavirus Sunday, according to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. Eight people have been refused entry to Turkey from Iran since Friday when Turkey introduced health checks on travelers at frontier crossings, Koca said in Istanbul. “There’s no case of COVID-19 in our country,” the Turkish Health Ministry said.

Afghanistan also “temporarily” halted travel to and from Iran over the virus fears. ‘Three suspected cases of the coronavirus have surfaced in Afghanistan,’ Dr. Nazeer Ahmad, a member of the country’s coronavirus control committee told Anadolu Agency.

Iraq bars Iranians to enter country

Iraq which share borders with Iran has taken preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus from Iranian travelers. The country has barred Iranians from entering the country, impacting thousands of religious pilgrims and businessmen.