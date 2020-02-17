Coronavirus: Cured patients plasma used to save infected

A+ A-

China: Wuhan has said to have treated affected Coronavirus patients by injecting plasma of the recovered patients.

This breakthrough has helped minimize the virus outbreak, which has rapidly expanded in Hubei region, thereby placing 60 million people in quarantine.

As China has missed chance of containing the virus to the minimum, it has become critical for the government to treat individuals as fast as possible and get vaccines produced.

Thus, if treatment gets done through local resources as such, it will be a huge step towards getting patients treated easily until vaccines are introduced.

In Shanghai according to official data, 124 affected patients who had recovered from COVID-19 were willing to donate their plasma for Coronavirus treatment.

“We are observing therapeutic results and improving treatment plans adding that plasma donation won’t hurt the donor once he or she has been cured for 10 days” said experts from Jiangxia District’s No. 1 people’s hospital.

The official Coronavirus count is now pushing more than 60,000 in China alone.