Coronavirus: Curfew imposed in Puducherry till Mar 31 to check

Puducherry: Curfew is being imposed in the entire union territory of Puducherry from 9 PM on Monday till March 31 to contain spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announced.

None should come out of their homes and all vehicular movements would be suspended unless for genuine and compelling reason, with police asked to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew, he told reporters here on Monday.

Puducherry has so far reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Mahe, an enclave of the union territory in Kerala.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.