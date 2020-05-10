Coronavirus deaths in India cross 2K mark

New Delhi: With 3277 new cases and 128 new fatalities, total case count of novel Coronavirus rose to 62,939 and total deaths getting past the 2000 mark, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Active cases

The Health Ministry said of the total, 41,472 are active cases, 19,357 people have recovered, and 2109 people have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained worst hit state

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with a total number of cases rising to 20,228, followed by Gujarat which has reported 7796 cases.

Delhi has reported 6542 cases and Tamil Nadu 6535 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Other states which have jumped the 3,000 mark are Madhya Pradesh (3614), Rajasthan (3708) and Uttar Pradesh (3373).

Other major states, UTs

Among other major states and UTs, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1930 and 44 deaths, Punjab reported 1762 cases and 31 deaths, Bihar stood at 591 cases and five deaths, Haryana at 675 and nine deaths, Jammu and Kashmir at 836 cases and nine deaths, Karnataka at 794 and 30 deaths and Kerala docked at 505 and four deaths.

Tripura saw a major spike in cases with confirmed cases crossing 100 mark and stood at 134 cases. Other northeast states which have reported COVID-19 cases are Assam (63), Meghalaya (13), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1) and Arunachal Pradesh (1).

Source: IANS

