Coronavirus deaths in US cross 100,000

New York: Coronavirus deaths in the United States crossed 100,000. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,695,776.

Among the States of US, New York is the worst affected one. It reported 364,965 cases and 29,370 deaths.

Spike in COVID-19 cases in South Korea

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 79 new cases of coronavirus. It is largest one day rise in COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 11344 whereas, the death toll climbed to 269.

EU countries decides to ban hydroxychloroquine

The European Union countries decided to halt using hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 patients due to health safety concerns.

Earlier, WHO suspended trail of hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment.

The countries that took this decision are France, Italy and Belgium.

Egypt reports 910 new COVID-19 cases

Egypt reported 910 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths.

After fresh cases and deaths, the country’s number of cases climbed to 19666 whereas, the death toll increased to 816.

It may be mentioned that in Arab World, the large number of cases were reported in Egypt.

Coronavirus cases in Turkey

In Middle East countries, Turkey has second highest number of cases after Iran. After 34 new deaths and 1035 new cases, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 159, 797 and death tally reached 4, 431.

