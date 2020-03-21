Coronavirus: Delhi government offers more ration, pension

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday announced it will be giving more ration and pensions to the people of Delhi as coronavirus is causing financial troubles to the poor.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhi government will give

50 per cent increase in ration to 72 lakh people.

He said the government is doubling the pension for old, handicapped & widows for this month.

For the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, he said there would be a 50 per cent suspension of buses while 50 per cent will ply for emergency cases.

“Corona restrictions causing terrible financial stress to poor. Following decisions taken to provide them relief, Rs 4,000-5,000 pension will be paid to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by April 7 and free rations, with 50 per cent more quantity than the normal entitlement, to 72 lakh beneficiaries,” Kejriwal said.

Source: IANS

