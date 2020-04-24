Coronavirus: Demand for hairstylists, beauticians may remain low

New Delhi: Coronavirus outbreak that has claimed the lives of more than 1.9 lakh people across the world will also leave its impact on the livelihood of many persons.

Many professions especially those involve human touch will get affected due to the virus scare.

The demand for beauty parlours, salons, hairdressers, massage parlours, etc., may remain low even after the lockdown.

Pandemic may increase unemployment

It may be noted that the pandemic is likely to increase unemployment worldwide as the world is heading towards a recession.

As per a report, India may also lose jobs as coronavirus is shaking the global outsourcing. The companies are also considering the wider use of artificial intelligence to handle tasks currently performed by human beings.

