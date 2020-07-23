Coronavirus fear: Ailing woman left by auto-driver on road, dies

Posted By News Desk Published: 23rd July 2020 2:01 pm IST

Afreen Pervez

Hyderabad: After 108 emergency ambulance service could not carry an ailing woman to the hospital, an auto-driver left her mid way because of coronavirus fear. The woman was suffering from breathing issues, could not make it to the hospital in time, and died.

45-year-old woman who belonged to Venkatpur was visiting her mother in Bheemavaram of Mancherial district where she started coughing up blood.
As her condition deteriorated, her family called the 108 ambulance and ended up getting an auto when the emergency service could not provide a vehicle in time.

On their way to Mancherial hospital, the family spotted an ambulance that was supposed to take her to the hospital. The ambulance stopped and the health workers declared her dead after examining her.

Instead of carrying her dead body to the hospital for further investigation, the emergency vehicle left the place. Meanwhile, the auto driver asked family members of the woman to get off from his auto rikshaw along with the woman’s dead body.

Onlookers kept passing by, but no one came forward because of fear of getting infected.

