Coronavirus fear in Hyderabad: Demand for face masks surges

Hyderabad: Coronavirus fear in Hyderabad increased after a software engineer was reported as the first positive case of COVID-19 in the city. The fear has triggered a surge in the demand for face masks and hand sanitizer in Hyderabad.

Residents take precautionary steps

Although only one confirmed case is reported in the city, residents are taking precautionary steps. Several medical stores are left with no stock of surgical masks popularly known as face masks.

Apollo, MedPlus and other famous pharmacies reported that there is a surge in the demand for face masks.

Seeing the rise in demand, some pharmacies have increased the cost of the masks to two or three fold.

The cost of the two-layered masks is Rs. 10 which is now being sold at Rs. 20 to 30.

45 persons isolated

Meanwhile, Telangana State Health Minister Etela Rajender said that out of 88 persons who have came into contact with the techie tested positive for COVID-19, 45 were admitted to Gandhi Hospital. Their samples were collected for the test.

The condition of the techie is stable and improving, Rajender added.

In a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, GHMC sanitized the area where the techie stayed.