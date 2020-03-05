Coronavirus: Ghaziabad man tests positive, cases rise to 30

A+ A-

New Delhi: A middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran was tested positive of Coronavirus in Ghaziabad. This takes the total number of affected cases in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked states to form rapid response teams at district, block, and village levels, stating cases of community transmission have been observed.

As of now, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 30, including 16 Italian tourists. The figure includes the first three cases reported from Kerala last month who have already been discharged following recovery.

Source: PTI




