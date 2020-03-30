Coronavirus: GHMC sanitizes Khairtabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitized Khairtabad. Eight teams were formed for spraying of disinfections and screening of the citizens.

On the Twitter handle, Mayor of Hyderabad, Bonthu Rammohan wrote, “in view of a death due to Corona, deployed 8 dedicated teams for spraying disinfectants and screening of citizens in Khairatabad area. Inspected along with MLA @DNRTRS , @pvijayareddy1 @ZC_Khairatabad , DC and others. We are taking every possible care. Please stay home. @KTRTRS”.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the State Health Department said that a total of 70 coronavirus positive cases were reported.

In India, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 on Monday whereas, the death toll rose to 29.

