Coronavirus: Government issues ‘discharge policy’

New Delhi: The Government has issued a ‘discharge policy’ for COVID-19 cases mandating discharge only after two samples test negative within 24 hours along with chest radiographic and viral clearance in respiratory samples.

Discharge policy: Guidelines issued

The policy guidelines further state the suspected coronavirus cases who test negative despite their interaction with last confirmed COVID-19 case can be discharged but will be monitored for 14 days.

Health Ministry confirms 110 cases

The ‘discharge policy’ was announced after the number of cases reported rose to 110.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday reviewed the status , actions taken by the states to prevent the widespread and contain the situation.

Health Ministry officials, Indian Council of Medical Research, AIIMS and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have discussed steps to contain the situation.

Evacuees land in India

Meanwhile, Air India flight from Milan arrived in Delhi on Sunday carrying 218 evacuees sent to quarantine facility at ITBP camp at Chhawla.

On the same time, 236 evacuees from Iran have been sent to quarantine facility in Jaisalmer.

Passengers coming from Covid-19 affected countries are being quarantined at facility centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru including Hyderabad.

Sources in the Ministry have stated there was an adequate testing capacity with 52 testing labs and 56 collection centres across the nation with at least 90 samples test a day.

Coronavirus case globally

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 163,930 with 6,420 deaths, across 141 countries and territories.

The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with 1,809 deaths for 24,747 cases, Iran with 724 fatalities (13,938 cases), Spain with 288 deaths and 7,753 cases and France, with 91 deaths and 4,499 cases.