Coronavirus: How to self-quarantine, protect others

New Delhi: Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 3800 people and infected more than 110000 in over 100 countries. As the number of confirmed cases of the deadly virus increasing across the world, people who have recently visited places like China and Iran are suggested to self-quarantine.

Self-quarantine

During the self-quarantine period which is nothing but an incubation period, a person should stay in a separate room. He must wear a mask before coming out of the room.

Such persons must isolate themselves from everyone in their house.

While coughing or sneezing, they must cover the mouth and nose with new tissue. The used one should be discarded immediately.

Wash hands frequently

They should wash hands frequently. Hand sanitizer is preferred, however, soap and water can also be used.

Daily items such as utensils, cups, towels, etc., should not be shared with others. They must wash it off immediately after using them.

During the incubation period, the health of the person should be monitored by health professionals.