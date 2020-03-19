Coronavirus: Hyderabad authorities start door-to-door screening

Hyderabad: Authorities in Hyderabad have started door-to-door screening of persons who travelled to other countries since February this year. Foreign nationals, who arrived in India during this period are also being screened.



According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, the civic body workers have started door-to-door screening.

Their addresses are being traced with the help of their passports and the officials are approaching them and conducting thermal screening to ensure that COVID-19 doesn’t spread in the state, the officials stated.



If anybody is found symptomatic to coronavirus, they are being sent to government hospitals for further treatment. This exercise is being conducted in all the wards of GHMC.

