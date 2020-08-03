Coronavirus: Hyderabad faces multivitamin tablets scarcity

Hyderabad: Multivitamin tablets and Vitamin C substitutes stock have been shrinking across all Medical shops and pharmacies in the twin city. It is evident that the change in everyone’s lifestyle has supplemented the use of these pills.

The soaring demand and less supply in Hyderabad and Secunderabad is now returning people empty handed as the pharmacies are running out of the medicines.

As per a report published in Urdu news paper Munsif, there has been a very high demand of vitamic C, B complex, calcium substitutes, vitamin D and paracetamol. The general public is keeping themselves ready with all tenable nutrients, thinking they might be saved them from getting infected by consuming the vitamin tablets.

Medical stores are flooded with people selling and buying the multivitamins with or without doctors prescription. A few pharma manufacturing companies have also increased the market price of the medicines considering their high demand.

Multivitamins are useful for people who are unhealthy and weak. People, already in good condition can also get a few benefits, albeit not as many. If used out of proportion, multivitamin tablets can cause nausea, head aches. It is advised to consume these tablets on doctor’s prescription only.