Coronavirus: Hyderabad techie to be discharged within a week

Hyderabad: Hyderabad techie, who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19), is likely to be discharged from Gandhi Hospital within a week. The 24-year-old software employee was admitted to the hospital nine days ago with fever, cough, and cold.

According to hospital sources, the patient has shown significant recovery and the first sample tested at the ICMR lab on Monday has come negative. However, highly-placed source has revealed that the patient’s condition was better than earlier and will be tested as soon as all his symptoms subside. The source also said that the person is eating home cooked food now. TOI reported.

The ministry of health and family welfare has stated “Persons testing positive for Covid-19 will remain hospitalised till two of their samples are tested negative.”

“Dedicated intensive care beds need to be earmarked. Some among them may progress to multi-organ failure and hence critical care facility, dialysis facility, and salvage therapy, Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenator (ECMO) facility for managing respiratory/renal complications/multi-organ failure shall be required. If such facilities are not available in the containment zone, nearest tertiary care facility in government/private sector needs to be identified,” the Centre’s plan stated.

Centre’s plan is the result of the estimation that about 15% of the patients are likely to develop pneumonia, 5% of whom will require ventilator management.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra inspected the thermal screening of passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday.



Passengers are thoroughly screened at airports in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.



He instructed the medical staff at the airport that if any passenger is suspected of having coronavirus, he or she should be isolated and shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further tests.



All the international passengers are being screened by the health desk.