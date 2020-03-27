Coronavirus impact: India, other countries may release prisoners

New Delhi: With prisons of various security levels not conducive to social distancing that is integral to containment efforts in the spread of coronavirus, many countries are mulling over whether they should release inmates from confinement. This can include special parole or even transfer to bail hostels.

Decongest prisons

This measure could help alleviate many jail facilities that are overcrowded. News 18 reported that Delhi’s Tihar Jail will be attempting to release 3,000 prisoners in the next few days. Half of them will be released under trial while the other half will be released on interim bail.

Turkey and England are among many other countries who are seeking to decongest their prisons. BBC quoted an Amnesty International UK’s Head of Policy and Government Affairs, Allan Hogarth, who stated that elderly prisoners and those with underlying medical conditions should “immediately” be considered for release “if they do not pose a threat to themselves of society.”

Law to release prisoners

As Turkey boosts its efforts to treat its coronavirus patients, it has also passed a law to release 100,000 prisoners. Through the legal amendment, the sentences issued to inmates will be reduced to half their original time. Those who would not be released include those who have committed crimes related to terror, narcotics and sex.

