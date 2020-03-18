Coronavirus impact: Supermarkets in Hyderabad see sales surge

Hyderabad: Amid coronavirus outbreak, Supermarkets in Hyderabad witnessed a rise in demand for non-perishable edibles like rice, pulses, lentils, flour and cooking oil in the past three days.

It seems that people who are planning to isolate themselves at home are buying groceries for the next few days.

Talking to media person, Ravi, a counter manager at Ratnadeep said that he noticed the rise in demand for non-perishable edible in the past three days.

Coronavirus cases in India

Meanwhile, the number of cases of coronavirus in India rose to 151.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals — 17 from Italy, 3 from Philippines, one each belonging to Canada, United Kingdom, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Delhi has, so far, reported 10 positive cases which includes one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 16 cases, including one foreigner.

Maharashtra has 42 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 27 cases which include two foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 11 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to eight and Jammu and Kashmir three. Telangana has reported six cases which include two foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported four cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Punjab have reported one case each.

In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

Ban on entry of passengers

The government on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect.

This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till March 31 and will be reviewed subsequently.

With coronavirus cases swelling in the country, the government has also banned the entry of passengers from the European Union countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31.

On March 11, India suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Work from Home

Private sector organisations and employers are being encouraged to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible, he said.

