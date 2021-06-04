Coronavirus is lab-made in China, Hyd scientist BG Siddharth reiterates

As the world is grappling with the damage caused to the global economy, mass scale deaths are often leading us to a debate whether the COVID-19 pandemic is caused by a virus of Chinese origin; and whether it is man-made in a lab.

Well-known physicist from India, director of Shivaka Research Centre and founder director Birla Science Centre, Dr BG Siddharth says that it could indeed be a lab-made virus, scientifically speaking.

Speaking to siasat.com, Dr Siddharth said that British professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr Birger Sorensen have reportedly claimed that they have evidence of retro engineering of Coronavirus in China. These researches, Siddharth said, proved that the COVID-19 has no credible ancestor, but could have come out only from a lab.

Dr Siddharth pointed out that Nobel Laureate Luc Montagnier too had a similar stance a year ago.

Montagnier argued during a television interview with a French TV channel that elements of the HIV-1 retrovirus, which he had co-discovered in 1983, can be found in the genome of the new coronavirus. He also said elements of the “Malaria germ” –the parasite Plasmodium falciparum –can also be seen in the virus‘s genome.

Thus Dr Siddhartha says that perhaps a malaria or dengue vaccination shot with a flu shot may be enough, in the place of vaccination.

Dr Siddharth has been vocal about the need to use low-intensity ultraviolet radiation to kill the virus and said that he had made suggestions to the authorities concerned. But, a little to no use has been made of UV radiation in COVID-19 treatment, he added.