Chicago: Coronavirus ki Majboori is a rap song– small tribute to Coronavirus. It is an Indo- American Perspective Re-written and sung by Ramzan Lakhani, Directed and edited by Aftab Lakhani and recording Engineer is Zubin Mulji.

The song has been dedicated to Mothers on the Mother’s Day. This song can be found on channel ‘Ramzan Lakhani’ on YouTube.

Below are the lyrics written both in English and Roman Urdu.

Someone please tell me why this forced distancing

Koi muj ko yeh bataye k ye doori aur majboori

What’s is the story with this virus and who is pulling the string

Iss virus ki kia story jis ke haath me iss ki dori

Dead bodies are piling up high in the sky on one side

Lambe laashen aasmano ko choori

And the public is all worried on the other side

Raat mein public bahut pareshan hori

why it’s necessary to wear a mask to protect your weak immune system

kaisi yeh majboori mask pahenna hai zaroori, nahi to kaise hogi door teri kamzoori

A small 8 x 4 shack, an empty bag of essentials

Choti Aath by chaar ki jiski kholi hai anaj ki khali bori

But one full of hardships

mushkilon se ye bhri bori

Why this helplessness? Even though we are so close and yet

Kaisi ye majboori bolna? Dekho to hum paas hai lekin

We don’t have a choice but to be six feet apart why this helplessness

Rakhni kitni doori hai, kaisi ye majboori hai, chey feet ki ye doori hai

Even though we are so close and yet

Dekho to hum paas hai lekin

How much of distance we need to keep

phir bhi kitni doori hai

We don’t have a choice but to be apart by six feet

Rakhni kitni doori hai, kaisi ye majboori hai, chey feet ki doori hai

Why this helplessness?

Kaisi ye majboori hai chey feet ki ye doori hai

It is 200% sure if the COVID’S wrath is high

ye to sala do sau taka done jitna sara covid ka done

Infections go through the sky

Utna ziyada infection

The double speak Trump opened his big mouth

Do tarfa shoot kar ke bole Trump

And the economy just tanked Modi said lockdown over there

Ek tarfa economy hui slump, wahan pe Modi bole bandh

And trump said the same over here

Yahan Trumph bi bole bandh

One virus with two sides an American and Chinese

Ek virus mein do duniya, America ek China

One stupid and other smart one

Ek stupid aur ek shana

Modi is doing a full lockdown and shipping boxes of Hydroxychloroquine

Kahin pe Modi lockdown kare la kahin to dibbay mein Hydroxychloroquine bhej rela

Serving his master will get a payoff in return I suppose

Aur wo Saab ki sewa unki mewa

Even though we are so close and yet how much of distance we need to keep

Dekho to hum paas hai lekin rakhni kitni doori hai

Why this helplessness?

kaisi ye majboori hai

Why we don’t have a choice but to be part by six feet

Chey feet ki ye doori hai

Even though we are so close and yet how much of distance we need to keep

Dekho to hum paas hai lekin rakhni kitni doori hai

Why this helplessness?

kaisi ye majboori hai

Why don’t we have a choice but to be apart by six feet

Chey feet ki ye doori hai

Everybody is sheltered in their homes

Ghar mein sub apne apne bandh hai

There are more people than there are room in the house

Log ziyada aur bolay kamre yahan kam hai

This thinking is a weighted one

Soonch mein ye wazan hai

Because the infection is contagious and a killer one

Kyon ki kathernak ye infection hai

This is all man’s doing and now we need to change this mistaken belief

Sub ka ye kiya karam hai ab to todna ye bharam hai

My mother hugs me and speaks to me, my mother is Mother Earth

Mujh ko seenay se laga kar bahut kuch kehti, meri maaa meri dharti, meri maa

Mother Earth is crying and sobbing

buss rooti, meeri maa buss kosti

I comfort my Mother Earth. Do not cry, do not despair

Meri maa mat rona, mat kosna

People are coming around to their senses and things are bound to change

ab to samjh le duniya badal rahi maa

Even though we are so close and yet how much distance we need to keep

dekho to hum paas hai lekin, rakhni kitni doori hai

Why this helplessness

Kaisi ye majboori hai

Why don’t we have a choice but to be apart by six feet

Chey feet ki ye doori hai

Even though we are so close and yet how much distance we need to keep

Dekho to hum paas hai lekin, rakhni kitni doori hai

Why this helplessness

Kaisi ye majboori hai

Why don’t we have a choice but to be apart by six feet

Rakhni kitni doori hai chey feet ki ye doori hai