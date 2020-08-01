Chicago: Coronavirus ki Majboori is a rap song– small tribute to Coronavirus. It is an Indo- American Perspective Re-written and sung by Ramzan Lakhani, Directed and edited by Aftab Lakhani and recording Engineer is Zubin Mulji.
The song has been dedicated to Mothers on the Mother’s Day. This song can be found on channel ‘Ramzan Lakhani’ on YouTube.
Below are the lyrics written both in English and Roman Urdu.
Someone please tell me why this forced distancing
Koi muj ko yeh bataye k ye doori aur majboori
What’s is the story with this virus and who is pulling the string
Iss virus ki kia story jis ke haath me iss ki dori
Dead bodies are piling up high in the sky on one side
Lambe laashen aasmano ko choori
And the public is all worried on the other side
Raat mein public bahut pareshan hori
why it’s necessary to wear a mask to protect your weak immune system
kaisi yeh majboori mask pahenna hai zaroori, nahi to kaise hogi door teri kamzoori
A small 8 x 4 shack, an empty bag of essentials
Choti Aath by chaar ki jiski kholi hai anaj ki khali bori
But one full of hardships
mushkilon se ye bhri bori
Why this helplessness? Even though we are so close and yet
Kaisi ye majboori bolna? Dekho to hum paas hai lekin
We don’t have a choice but to be six feet apart why this helplessness
Rakhni kitni doori hai, kaisi ye majboori hai, chey feet ki ye doori hai
Even though we are so close and yet
Dekho to hum paas hai lekin
How much of distance we need to keep
phir bhi kitni doori hai
We don’t have a choice but to be apart by six feet
Rakhni kitni doori hai, kaisi ye majboori hai, chey feet ki doori hai
Why this helplessness?
Kaisi ye majboori hai chey feet ki ye doori hai
It is 200% sure if the COVID’S wrath is high
ye to sala do sau taka done jitna sara covid ka done
Infections go through the sky
Utna ziyada infection
The double speak Trump opened his big mouth
Do tarfa shoot kar ke bole Trump
And the economy just tanked Modi said lockdown over there
Ek tarfa economy hui slump, wahan pe Modi bole bandh
And trump said the same over here
Yahan Trumph bi bole bandh
One virus with two sides an American and Chinese
Ek virus mein do duniya, America ek China
One stupid and other smart one
Ek stupid aur ek shana
Modi is doing a full lockdown and shipping boxes of Hydroxychloroquine
Kahin pe Modi lockdown kare la kahin to dibbay mein Hydroxychloroquine bhej rela
Serving his master will get a payoff in return I suppose
Aur wo Saab ki sewa unki mewa
Even though we are so close and yet how much of distance we need to keep
Dekho to hum paas hai lekin rakhni kitni doori hai
Why this helplessness?
kaisi ye majboori hai
Why we don’t have a choice but to be part by six feet
Chey feet ki ye doori hai
Even though we are so close and yet how much of distance we need to keep
Dekho to hum paas hai lekin rakhni kitni doori hai
Why this helplessness?
kaisi ye majboori hai
Why don’t we have a choice but to be apart by six feet
Chey feet ki ye doori hai
Everybody is sheltered in their homes
Ghar mein sub apne apne bandh hai
There are more people than there are room in the house
Log ziyada aur bolay kamre yahan kam hai
This thinking is a weighted one
Soonch mein ye wazan hai
Because the infection is contagious and a killer one
Kyon ki kathernak ye infection hai
This is all man’s doing and now we need to change this mistaken belief
Sub ka ye kiya karam hai ab to todna ye bharam hai
My mother hugs me and speaks to me, my mother is Mother Earth
Mujh ko seenay se laga kar bahut kuch kehti, meri maaa meri dharti, meri maa
Mother Earth is crying and sobbing
buss rooti, meeri maa buss kosti
I comfort my Mother Earth. Do not cry, do not despair
Meri maa mat rona, mat kosna
People are coming around to their senses and things are bound to change
ab to samjh le duniya badal rahi maa
Even though we are so close and yet how much distance we need to keep
dekho to hum paas hai lekin, rakhni kitni doori hai
Why this helplessness
Kaisi ye majboori hai
Why don’t we have a choice but to be apart by six feet
Chey feet ki ye doori hai
Even though we are so close and yet how much distance we need to keep
Dekho to hum paas hai lekin, rakhni kitni doori hai
Why this helplessness
Kaisi ye majboori hai
Why don’t we have a choice but to be apart by six feet
Rakhni kitni doori hai chey feet ki ye doori hai