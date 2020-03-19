Coronavirus: KSRTC suffers huge revenue loss

Mumbai: The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 49, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday, adding that two infected persons have been put on ventilator.

“The total number of positive cases reaches 49 in Maharashtra. Two patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus are on ventilators at Kasturba Hospital,” said Tope.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state from coronavirus in the country.

Tope said that there are six pathology labs in Maharashtra where tests for coronavirus is being conducted and state government is in talks with the Centre to allow private labs to conduct tests.

As of today morning, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 169. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Nagpur District Collector ordered the shut down of liquor shops, restaurants and paan shops till March 31 with an immediate effect.

Authorities shut down all parks and gardens of Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) till March 31.

The Maharashtra government had earlier directed all tiger reserves, sanctuaries and national parks to remain closed till the end of this month.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.