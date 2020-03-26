Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.
12:34 p.m.
A total of 36 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far, CM Arvind Kejriwal says.
12:24 p.m.
Steel companies are considering to cut production amid coronavirus lockdown, sources say.
12:17 p.m.
Shortage of thermal scanners in two inter-state check gates of Nagaland, official says
12:16 p.m.
Warm, humid climate linked to slower COVID-19 transmission, MIT study says.
12:01 p.m.
Forty-eight people who came in contact with COVID-19 patient in Srinagar are put in quarantine.
11:56 a.m.
Housing sales fell by 42 per cent during January-March period at 45,200 units across seven major cities over spread of coronavirus, housing brokerage firm Anarock says.
11:52 a.m.
China’s ruling Communist Party poses a “substantial threat” to Americans’ health and their way of life, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says.
11: 44 a.m.
US President Donald Trump says that the WHO has “very much” sided with China on coronavirus crisis.
11:43 a.m.
Mobile maker Lava pays 20 per cent advance salary to factory workers to support their expenses during the lockdown period.
11:42 a.m.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says strict social distancing and density control measures are paying off.
11:26 a.m.
Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking total cases in the city rise to 10.
11:20 a.m.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 649, with a death toll of 13, Health Ministry says.
11:18 a.m.
Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu and others pledge to help daily wage workers amid the coronavirus crisis.
11:07 a.m.
SpiceJet says its special flight will take 142 Iran-returned Indians to quarantine facility in Jodhpur.
11:05 a.m.
ICMR invites quotations from manufacturers for supply of COVID-19 test kits.
11:04 a.m.
Extending closures in Wuhan may prevent second wave of COVID-19, study says.
10:35 a.m.
Restrictions intensified in Kashmir following the detention of 4 more COVID-19 cases with the total number in the valley rising to 11.
10:23 a.m.
The National Book Trust offers free download of books to encourage reading during coronavirus lockdown.
10:13 a.m.
A sugar mill in UP’s Shamli district will be sanitising 75 nearby villages to prevent the spread of coronavirus, official says.
9:49 a.m.
Indian-American hoteliers offer free accommodation to stranded Indian students in the US.
9:46 a.m.
A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora area of Srinagar dies, becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.
9:38 a.m.
China reports no new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases sharply rose to 67.
9:30 a.m.
Fifty people are booked for lockdown violation in UP’s Muzaffarnagar.
9:00 a.m.
Madhya Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rises to 20 as five more people test positive.
8:58 a.m.
Coronavirus cases in the US cross 65,000 with more than 1,000 fatalities.
7:35 a.m.
The Washington DC administration closes all non-essential businesses and orders people to stay home.
5:49 a.m.
A 3-yr-old Indian girl among 73 new coronavirus cases in Singapore.
1:15 a.m.
Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Goa, health department officials say.
