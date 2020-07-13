Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

By Nihad Amani Updated: July 13, 2020, 3:18 pm IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

2:38 p.m.

A senior health official assisting in a COVID-19 facility in Goa has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

2:32 p.m.

Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rises to 359.

Singapore deports 10 Indians and bars their re-entry for violating circuit breaker rules.

2:02 p.m.

Chennai City police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal welcomes 72 police personnel back to duty after their recovery from COVID-19.

1:48 p.m.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are stable and don’t require aggressive treatment, hospital sources say.

1:45 p.m.

Tripura’s COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,068 with 105 fresh cases.

1:39 p.m.

Puducherry reports 50 new COVID-19 cases as overall tally rises to 1,468.

More than 18,000 people fined in Mizoram for violating lockdown norms.

1:37 p.m.

A longer wait for a vaccine against COVID-19 virus may lead to a contraction of up to 7.5 per cent in the Indian GDP in FY21, a foreign brokerage says.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a star-studded virtual summit next week on building a better future for both the countries and the world, amidst the COVID-19 and China’s aggressive actions.

1:31 p.m.

New Zealand’s top cricketers returned to squad training on Monday at the country’s High Performance Centre in Lincoln after a prolonged break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

1:17 p.m.

A 38-year-oldpoliceman died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, officials say.

Postal voting for over 700,00 Sri Lankan officials begins amid new COVID-19 threat.

12:30 p.m.

Karnataka opposition parties urge govt to enforce lockdown in entire state.

12:17 p.m.

Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally rises to 845 with 71 new cases.

Glenmark Pharma cuts price of COVID-19 drug by 27 per cent to Rs 75 per tablet.

11:57 a.m.

Odisha COVID-19 death toll mounts to 70 with six more fatalities and 616 new cases.

11:37 a.m.

Strict lockdown restrictions reimposed in parts of Kashmir after spike in COVID-19 cases.

11:26 a.m.

Actor Amit Sadh says he has tested negative for coronavirus.

11:24 a.m.

Understanding bat immune system may help identify new COVID-19 drug targets, scientists say.

10:24 a.m.

Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture C T Ravi has tested positive for coronavirus.

10:21 a.m.

Mizoram reports four new COVID-19 cases as state’s tally rises to 231.

10:10 a.m.

One COVID-19 patient died while seven others tested positive for the virus in UP’s Shamli district, official says.

9:49 a.m.

Record spike of 28,701 COVID-19 cases takes India’s tally to 8,78,254, Union Health Ministry data says.

4:09 a.m.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an extension of the country’s national state of disaster till August 15 as the number of COVID-19 cases has increased exponentially in the country.

Source: PTI
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close