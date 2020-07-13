Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

2:38 p.m.

A senior health official assisting in a COVID-19 facility in Goa has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

2:32 p.m.

Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rises to 359.

Singapore deports 10 Indians and bars their re-entry for violating circuit breaker rules.

2:02 p.m.

Chennai City police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal welcomes 72 police personnel back to duty after their recovery from COVID-19.

1:48 p.m.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are stable and don’t require aggressive treatment, hospital sources say.

1:45 p.m.

Tripura’s COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,068 with 105 fresh cases.

1:39 p.m.

Puducherry reports 50 new COVID-19 cases as overall tally rises to 1,468.

More than 18,000 people fined in Mizoram for violating lockdown norms.

1:37 p.m.

A longer wait for a vaccine against COVID-19 virus may lead to a contraction of up to 7.5 per cent in the Indian GDP in FY21, a foreign brokerage says.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a star-studded virtual summit next week on building a better future for both the countries and the world, amidst the COVID-19 and China’s aggressive actions.

1:31 p.m.

New Zealand’s top cricketers returned to squad training on Monday at the country’s High Performance Centre in Lincoln after a prolonged break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

1:17 p.m.

A 38-year-oldpoliceman died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, officials say.

Postal voting for over 700,00 Sri Lankan officials begins amid new COVID-19 threat.

12:30 p.m.

Karnataka opposition parties urge govt to enforce lockdown in entire state.

12:17 p.m.

Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally rises to 845 with 71 new cases.

Glenmark Pharma cuts price of COVID-19 drug by 27 per cent to Rs 75 per tablet.

11:57 a.m.

Odisha COVID-19 death toll mounts to 70 with six more fatalities and 616 new cases.

11:37 a.m.

Strict lockdown restrictions reimposed in parts of Kashmir after spike in COVID-19 cases.

11:26 a.m.

Actor Amit Sadh says he has tested negative for coronavirus.

11:24 a.m.

Understanding bat immune system may help identify new COVID-19 drug targets, scientists say.

10:24 a.m.

Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture C T Ravi has tested positive for coronavirus.

10:21 a.m.

Mizoram reports four new COVID-19 cases as state’s tally rises to 231.

10:10 a.m.

One COVID-19 patient died while seven others tested positive for the virus in UP’s Shamli district, official says.

9:49 a.m.

Record spike of 28,701 COVID-19 cases takes India’s tally to 8,78,254, Union Health Ministry data says.

4:09 a.m.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an extension of the country’s national state of disaster till August 15 as the number of COVID-19 cases has increased exponentially in the country.

