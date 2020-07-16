Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

11:49 a.m.

Pakistan’s corona virus cases reach 2,57,914.

11:38 a.m.

Chinese economy bounces back and expands 3.2 per cent as coronavirus curbs are lifted.

India records over 30,000 COVID-19 cases in single day for first time.

11:34 a.m.

Twenty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state’s tally to 491 cases.

11:29 a.m.

Infosys shares soar 15 pc on stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings.

11:19 a.m.

COVID-19 pandemic won’t be controlled unless tests are conducted at scale, Tata group chief N Chandrasekaran says.

Former UP minister Ghoora Ram dies of COVID-19.

11:06 a.m.

Telangana transfers top Health department officials and brings in juniors.

10:23 a.m.

Researchers studying the immune responses of 125 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have identified distinct immune profiles, or “immunotypes”, and showed how these were linked to disease severity.

9:08 a.m.

Woman police constable Sunita Yadav, who had a confrontation with a minister’s son over lockdown violation which led to his arrest here in Gujarat, claimed she has resigned from service.

Source: PTI