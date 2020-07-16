Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.
11:49 a.m.
Pakistan’s corona virus cases reach 2,57,914.
11:38 a.m.
Chinese economy bounces back and expands 3.2 per cent as coronavirus curbs are lifted.
India records over 30,000 COVID-19 cases in single day for first time.
11:34 a.m.
Twenty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state’s tally to 491 cases.
11:29 a.m.
Infosys shares soar 15 pc on stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings.
11:19 a.m.
COVID-19 pandemic won’t be controlled unless tests are conducted at scale, Tata group chief N Chandrasekaran says.
Former UP minister Ghoora Ram dies of COVID-19.
11:06 a.m.
Telangana transfers top Health department officials and brings in juniors.
10:23 a.m.
Researchers studying the immune responses of 125 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have identified distinct immune profiles, or “immunotypes”, and showed how these were linked to disease severity.
9:08 a.m.
Woman police constable Sunita Yadav, who had a confrontation with a minister’s son over lockdown violation which led to his arrest here in Gujarat, claimed she has resigned from service.