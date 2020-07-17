Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

12:10 p.m.

Districts in MP, Bihar, Telangana most vulnerable to COVID-19 pandemic, says Lancet study.

11:37 a.m.

Five more persons, including a woman, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state’s tally to 272.

11:30 a.m.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crosses 16,000-mark, with death toll rising to 83.

At 273 million people, India records the largest reduction in the number of people living in poverty, UN says.

11:23 a.m.

Too soon to say whether recovered COVID patients lose immunity with time, scientists say.

11:20 a.m.

IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger.

11:07 a.m.

Record single-day surge of nearly 35k COVID cases in India as total tally crosses 10 lakh.

10:30 a.m.

Around a hundred patients broke out of a COVID Care Centre in Assam’s Kamrup district and blocked National Highway 31, alleging that they were not being provided with proper food and water, officials say.

As Maharashtra gears up for low-key Bakri Eid celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people, including cattle rearers and farmers, who earn substantially during the festival, are staring at severe financial losses this year.

9:30 a.m.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged the government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, saying if it keeps spreading at the current pace then there will be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10.

Admission to colleges in West Bengal will be via online mode this year, state Higher Education department says.

7:17 a.m.

After the US, which has carried out a record 42 million COVID-19 tests, India has done the second largest number of 12 million coronavirus tests, the White House says.

Source: PTI