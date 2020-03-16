Coronavirus: A-League season will go ahead behind closed doors

Sydney: The Football Federation Australia (FFA) on Monday confirmed that all the remaining matches of the ongoing A-League season will go ahead as planned but behind closed doors in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

However, Wellington Phoenix will play all their matches in Australia for the remainder of the A-League 2019/20 season.

“Football Federation Australia (FFA) today confirmed that the remainder of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 regular season, and the Westfield W-League 2020 Grand Final scheduled for this weekend will go ahead, but with all matches to be played behind closed doors and with no fans permitted to attend,” FFA said in a statement.

Travellers to Australia and New Zealand must self-isolate for a 14-day period due to concerns over COVID-19, however, the A-League will continue for the remaining six regular-season rounds but without fans.

FFA Chief Executive Officer James Johnson said, “The decision to play the remainder of the A-League 2019/20 season, and the Westfield W-League 2020 Grand Final behind closed doors was made in consultation with the clubs and in accordance with the latest Federal Government advice.”

“The health and safety of all members of the football community, including players, coaches, referees, volunteers, administrators and fans continues to be of paramount importance. We will continue to work with the Government and seek advice as the situation changes,” he added.

The National COVID-19 Working Committee will continue to meet and FFA, will provide regular updates to the football community as the situation continues to develop.

In the ongoing A-League, Sydney FC top the table with 10 points, ahead of Melbourne City.