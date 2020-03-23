Coronavirus: MNS chief praises efforts of Maharashtra, Centre

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Monday praised the Maharashtra and Union governments, as well as frontline staff, for their efforts to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He said he spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday on the issue.

“I had spoken to the CM about the current lockdown. I asked him to stop domestic flights as well which he said was under consideration,” he said.

“I was surprised to see people venturing out in large numbers today despite clear instructions to not crowd at public places,” the MNS chief added.

He said medical staff and police were putting in long hours during these trying times and were doing a commendable job.

Source: PTI

