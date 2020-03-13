Coronavirus: One more tests positive in Ghaziabad

A+ A-

Ghaziabad: The Health Department of Ghaziabad on Friday confirmed that one more person has tested positive for coronavirus in the district.

Shailendra Kumar, Additional District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, told ANI: “We have taken 32 samples so far, out of which 30 samples have tested negative, while two have tested positive for the virus. One of the persons had tested positive on March 5, and his son has reported positive today.”

Kumar further stated that the father was admitted to Safdurjung Hospital, where his condition was improving. The son has been admitted to the MMG Hospital isolation ward and is also in a stable condition, he said.

“When it was a single case, we had disinfected the lobbies, lifts, and corridors of the society where the family resided. Since the second case emerged, the disinfection process will now cover an area up to three kilometres from their residence,” he added.

A team of Health Department and Municipal Corporation officials has been formed on the instructions of the District Magistrate to disinfect the place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has confirmed 73 cases of the infection.