Coronavirus outbreak impacts TVS Motor’s production

Chennai: TVS Motor Company said on Monday the outbreak of pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to impact on supply of certain components for production of BS-VI vehicles.

China is a key part of the global automobile supply chain.

“While TVS Motor’s direct dependency on China is limited for components, some tier two suppliers have been impacted adversely which will lead to 10 per cent drop in the planned production in February,” it said in a statement. “All efforts are on to normalise this at the earliest.”

Director and Chief Executive Officer K N Radhakrishnan said the company completely transitioned to BS-VI last month.

“To minimise the impact on production of BS-VI vehicles, we are consistently monitoring developments with those of our suppliers who are sourcing certain components from China,” he said.

“Parallelly, we are also exploring suppliers in other regions and are looking to localise within India. As a customer-centric organisation, our endeavour is to ensure that the impact on our customers and operations is minimal,” said Radhakrishnan.

TVS Motor is the flagship company of the 8.5 billion dollar TVS Group.

