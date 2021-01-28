Coronavirus pandemic weakens in Telangana, precautionary measures to continue

Hyderabad: In spite of a gradual decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases, the state’s Health Department decided not to let it’s guard down. The antigen and RT-PCR testing shall continue. In case of any complaint, testing and quarantine rules shall be implemented.

It is learnt that the Government had given instruction to the Health Department not to decrease the coronavirus tests. These tests are carried out in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and other districts of the state. In case of any symptoms being detected, the patients are subjected to antigen tests and in case of confirmation the RT-PCR tests are being carried out.

The medical experts said the coronavirus pandemic is weakening in the state and there is a gradual decrease in the number of new cases even in the thickly populated areas.

According to Health Officials, during the past 10 months, 2,93,590 persons suffered from the disease, and 2,88,926 i.e. 98% of them have fully recovered. The number of those who died from the virus is 1592. The rate of prevalence of the cases was high in Hyderabad but even here the number of new cases is decreasing fast. Nevertheless, the Health Department is not ready to let its guard down.