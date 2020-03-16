Coronavirus: Parks, gardens closed in Srinagar

Srinagar: The District Magistrate and Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary announced on Twitter that all parks and gardens in Srinagar will remain closed till further notice.

“All Parks and Gardens in #Srinagar will remain closed till further notice. Cooperation of people in implementing precautionary measures is appreciated,” said Chaudhary in a tweet.

So far there are two confirmed cases of coronavirus from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Two people have so far died of the infection in the country so far.

The virus had first emerged in China’s Wuhan city in December last year.