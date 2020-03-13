Coronavirus: Patna hospital cancels all staff leaves

A+ A-

Patna: The Patna Medical College and Hospital here has cancelled the leave of all its doctors and other staff in view of the coronavirus scare across the country.

The medical staff has been asked to remain on an alert mode.

Though no coronavirus case has been reported in Bihar so far, one suspected case is admitted in the third-floor isolation ward of the PIMS, the largest health facility in the eastern state.

The suspected patient, hailing from Samastipur district, had arrived here from Dubai a few days ago, it was learnt.

The state government has also suspended till further orders the functioning of around 1.5 lakh ‘anganwadis’ in all districts of Bihar.

The Bihar Startup Enclave, scheduled to be held in the state capital on March 14, too stands cancelled.