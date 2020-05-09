Coronavirus positive, 15-month-old girl spreads love

Chattisgarh: 15-month-old Covid-19 positive girl shakes hand with staff in the hospital little girl is undergoing COVId-19 treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The little toddler can be seen giving flying kisses, blinking eyes and shaking hands with a nursing officer, Narendra Tyagi was on the duty night shift when he recorded the clip.

If you see the video carefully, you will be able to hear the voice of the girl’s mother who was tested negative.

In the video, baby girl adorably shows the way she blinks her eyes when her mother asked her to do so for the video.

The baby was also shaking hands, blowing kisses and touching her ears to say sorry as asked by her mother to do so.

Normally, the hospital staff maintains the distance between them and the COVID-19 patients as the novel virus can be transmitted with a mere touch.

The cute gestures of the little baby couldn’t stop the nurse to go and interact with her.”This baby girl is very active and is asymptomatic. At that time she was not sleeping and was playing. It was around 11.30 pm when I found her standing on the bed. Her mother was also around. I could not stop myself as she is very small and pretty, “said Narendra Tyagi who is currently posted at the Covid-19 ward of PGI Chandigarh.

The toddler’s family lives in sector 30, Chandigarh. All her family members except her mother were tested positive for Covid-19. While other family members have been discharged, the toddler is still in the hospital.

