Coronavirus positive man dies in Rajasthan, 62 fresh virus cases

Jaipur: A 56-year-old man suffering from coronavirus died in Rajasthan, where 62 fresh cases were reported on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 1,193 in the state, officials said.

A government official said the man was found coronavirus positive on Wednesday and died at the MDM Hospital in Jodhpur late on Thursday night.

“He also had cardiac complications,” the official said.

A government report said the number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 has gone up to 17.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases increased to 1,193.

Of the fresh cases, maximum 28 are from Jodhpur, 13 from Tonk, six each from Jaipur and Kota, two from Nagaur, and one each from Ajmer, Jhalawar and Jhunjhunu. The remaining four are evacuees from Iran.

Source: PTI

