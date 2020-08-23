Coronavirus positive patient commits suicide in Ranchi hospital

By News Desk 1 Updated: 23rd August 2020 6:53 am IST
Coronavirus positive patient commits suicide in Ranchi hospital

Ranchi, Aug 22 : A coronavirus positive patient committed suicide in a Ranchi hospital on Saturday, the police said.

According to the police, Umesh Kumar committed suicide by hanging himself from the staircase railing at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi. He used a towel to hang himself. Umesh was a resident of Gawah district.

He was brought to RIMS for treatment on August 4.

According to the police, he was distressed for the last few days and would not talk to any other patient. When the other patients were sleeping, he came out from the Covid-19 ward and hanged himself from the railing of the staircase.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to police data, four to five persons have committed suicide daily in Jharkhand since a lockdown was imposed in March this year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
