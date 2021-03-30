Coronavirus resurgence: Cost of HRCT, D-Dimer tests tripled

Hyderabad: Amid rise in coronavirus cases in India, private labs and hospitals have again started charging higher fees to conduct various tests. The tests which used to cost around 350-500 till the month of March have been increased by more than 3 times and the HRCT test which is conducted to diagnose any lungs disease has been increased by 2-3 times.

Last year, the government had fixed the prices of covid-19 testing when it came to know that the private labs and hospitals were charging exorbitant prices. Instead of doing RT-PCR tests, the patients were advised to do an HRCT test which shows any infections in the lungs.

D-Dimer tests which used to cost around Rs. 350-500 is now being charged at Rs. 1500-2000. Covid-19 patients who have recovered from the disease are been advised to do an HRCT test also. HRCT tests which used to cost around Rs. 2000-3500 earlier is now being charged at Rs. 4000-7000.