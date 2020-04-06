Coronavirus: RSS cancels programmes between April and June

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has cancelled training modules and programmes scheduled between April and June in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, its joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said on Monday.

These include over 90 ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg’ training camps, he added.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.