Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia sterilizes Grand Mosque 4 times a day

A+ A-

Makkah: Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia is being washed and sterilized four times a day due to the fear of contagious Coronavirus that has claimed the lives of thousands of people across the globe.

In order to ensure the safety of pilgrims and visitors, workers associated with Cleaning and Carpets Department are folding 13500 huge prayer rugs before washing and sterilizing the floor. After cleaning the floor, they are spreading the rugs again.

As per the details provided by Jaber Widaani, director of Cleansing and Carpets Department at the holy mosque, the workers are using highly advanced equipment and materials for cleaning and sterilizing the floor of the Grand Mosque.

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimage

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia authorities have temporarily suspended entry for people planning to visit the Kingdom for Umrah or for visiting the Prophet’s mosque in Medina over fears of the deadly coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.



The Kingdom has also suspended the entry of tourist visa holders coming from countries where the coronavirus was spreading at an accelerated rate.



The Ministry said that this precautionary step comes in completion of the efforts taken to provide the utmost protection to the safety of citizens and residents and everyone who intends to come to the Kingdom to perform Umrah or visit the Prophet’s Mosque or for the purpose of tourism.

Restrictions on citizens of Saudi Arabia, GCC nations

In addition, Saudi nationals and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations will not be able to use a national identity card to travel to and from the Kingdom for the time being.

Exceptions to this will be granted to Saudis returning home, and citizens of the GCC members who are in the Kingdom and want to return to their home countries provided that they left or entered the nation using a national identity card.

Overall, 220 coronavirus cases have been detected in the Middle East.