Coronavirus scare intensifies in India as cases increases to 110

Hyderabad: Medics interact with a patient at a help desk, set- up in view of coronavirus pandemic, at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI14-03-2020_000130B)

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases intensified in India as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 110. On Sunday, the country recorded its highest daily jump in the number of cases.

As per the data revealed by the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday night, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India were 110, including the foreign nationals.

The maximum positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22).

Mumbai: Fight passengers, wearing protective masks as precautionary measure against the coronavirus, at the international airport in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: An official uses a thermal screening device on an employee in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at an office in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: Security personnel wear masks to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, outside a movie theatre in Jammu, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI11-03-2020_000216B)

Mumbai: Security personnel wear masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus, at Kasturba hospital in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI11-03-2020_000230B)

Hyderabad: A doctor distributes homeopathy medicine claimed to prevent COVID-19, in Hyderabad, Thursday, March 5, 2020. AYUSH Ministry recommended the homeopathy medicine Arsenic Album 30, as a ‘prophylactic’ that could be effective to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)(PTI05-03-2020_000116B)

On 1st March, there were only three confirmed cases in India. It has increased by more than 35 times in 15 days.

Experts’ views

According to experts, the number of cases is likely to increase as more than 4000 people who had come in contact with infected persons are under close watch. They also opined that pre-emptive lockdown is the need of the hour.

Suggesting the government to increase testing capacity, they said that present infrastructure to screen suspected cases will become inadequate if the sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 takes place.

Meanwhile, the total number of patients freed from the virus has reached 13 in India.

Coronavirus case globally

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 163,930 with 6,420 deaths, across 141 countries and territories.

The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with 1,809 deaths for 24,747 cases, Iran with 724 fatalities (13,938 cases), Spain with 288 deaths and 7,753 cases and France, with 91 deaths and 4,499 cases.

On Sunday, Asia had listed 91,973 cases and 3,320 deaths, Europe 52,407 cases and 2,291 deaths, the Middle East 15,291 cases for 738 deaths, the United States and Canada 3,201 cases for 52 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 448 cases and six deaths, Africa 315 cases and eight deaths, and Oceania 303 cases and five deaths.