Coronavirus scare: MANUU suspends classes

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has suspended class room teaching at it’s Headquarters and Off-campuses as per the directions issued by Govt. of India, UGC and Govt. of Telangana in order to prevent spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19).

The decision was taken in a meeting of Deans, Directors and Head of Departments held today morning. Prof Ayub Khan, Vice Chancellor I/c presided over.

According to an Order issued by Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Registrar I/c, classes shall remain suspended from March 16 to 31, 2020. Hostel students are advised to return to their homes by 20th March, to avoid gathering in Hostels and to take adequate precautions. However, Teachers will remain available to the students as per their respective time table through e-resources to ensure that their studies are not being effected. Teachers and Non-Teaching staff will perform their duties with precautionary measures as per the UGC advisory communicated to them.

All seminars/conferences/symposiums/cultural activities etc. also shall stand cancelled till further orders.

The medical officers of the University are directed to ensure that the students, faculty and non-teaching staff are sensitized properly and to take effective measures towards prevention of COVID-19.

MANUU Campuses are operational in Srinagar (Kashmir), Darbhanga (Bihar), Lucknow, Sambhal (UP), Aurangabad & Bidar (Maharashtra), Bhopal (MP), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Nuh (Haryana), Asansol (West Bengal), Kadapa (AP) and Cuttack (Odisha). University’s campuses are working in 11 states including it’s headquarter in Hyderabad.