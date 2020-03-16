Coronavirus scare: PSG suspend all sporting activities

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain on Monday suspended all sporting activities of all their professional teams until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The club also announced that they will further assess the situation on March 18.

“All sporting activities of all our professional teams will remain suspended temporarily as of Monday, 16 March, and until further notice. A further assessment of the situation will be made on 18 March,” the club said in a statement.

Ligue 1 toppers, PSG, on March 13 announced that they are cancelling all training sessions.

“All training sessions are cancelled up to and including this Sunday and the players are invited to stay at home during this period. The Club’s medical team and health experts are monitoring the situation and on Sunday evening will recommend the measures to be taken for the subsequent days,” PSG had said in a statement.

Coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, China in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries and infected more than 1,30,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 as a pandemic.