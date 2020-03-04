Coronavirus scare: Schools in Secunderabad’s Mahendra Hills shut

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Few schools in Mahendra Hills neighbourhood in Secunderabad were shut on Wednesday as a precautionary measure as the software engineer who tested positive for Covid-19 has his house here.

At least three major private schools in the area, which falls under Secunderabad Cantonment Board, declared indefinite holidays as a precautionary measure.

The 24-year-old techie, who returned from Bengaluru on February 23, lived in his house in Ravi Colony in Mahendra Hills for a week before he was admitted to government-run Gandhi Hospital, where he was tested positive on March 2.

Panic gripped the area since its resident was tested positive. While some families moved out as a precautionary measure, others either remained indoors or were using masks while moving out. Many people had not sent their children to schools on Tuesday.

The man is suspected to have contracted the virus last month in Dubai, where he met some company officials from Hong Kong. After his return to India, he spent two days in Bengaluru before reaching Hyderabad by bus.

Authorities have identified as many as 88 people who came into contact with the techie and they were all asked to undergo coronavirus test.

The techie’s house is deserted as all his family members were kept in isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital for tests.

Cantonment authorities took up sanitation drive in Mahendra Hills, especially around the techie’s house. The sanitation workers removed garbage and carried out disinfectant drive. They were seen spraying disinfectants in the area.