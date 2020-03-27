Coronavirus scare: Woman uses Zorb ball to do shopping

UK: Coronavirus scare has forced people to take preventive measures. Some persons are exploring bizarre ways to self-isolate.

Woman spotted inside Zorb ball

Recently, a woman in the United Kingdom was spotted using a Zorb ball to do shopping at Morrisons. Later the video went viral on social media.

In the video, the woman, Herne Bay can be seen rolling in the street in the large transparent ball.

Later, she entered the Morrisons supermarket. Bewildered shoppers could not stop themselves from staring at her. The man who accompanied her was seen helping her in the supermarket before she was escorted out by a staff member.

Coronavirus cases in Britain

Britain recorded more than 100 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time on Thursday, with 115 people who tested positive for the virus dying.

“As of 5 pm (1700 GMT) on 25 March 2020, 578 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died,” said the official government website, up from 463 on Wednesday.

A total of 11,658 cases have now been confirmed in Britain, a daily increase of more than 2,000.

