17 Mar 2020, Tue
Coronavirus: Shaheen Bagh protestors keep one-meter distance

Posted by Rasia Hashmi Updated: March 17, 2020, 3:52 pm IST
New Delhi: Following the coronavirus outbreak, anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) women protesters at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital are taking precautions and are sitting at a distance of at least one meter from each other.

Khurshid Alam, a local associated with the protest for the last three-and-a-half months told IANS, “The women protesters have formed a group of 30-35 women to continue the protest at a time. They are using sanitisers and masks to avoid coronavirus infection,” he said.

He said the women activists have separated themselves by about one meter. Alam said the locals in the meantime are also maintaining cleanliness around the protest site and the dais.

The protest over the controversial CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been going on in Shaheen Bagh area since December 15 last year. The protesters have been demanding rollback of the controversial law passed by Parliament in December.

On Tuesday, the government put the official Covid-19 cases across the country at 126, out of which 22 are foreign nationals. At least three people have died in the country, one each from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Source: IANS
