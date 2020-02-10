Coronavirus: Shut down air travel between US, China, urges Senator

A+ A-

Washington, DC: Mr. Tom Cotton, US Senator urged government to shut down all commercial air travel between the United States and China in wake of outburst of Coronavirus in Wuhan and other provinces of China.

Citing the reason behind his suggestion, he said that in China, the number of infected persons increases by 30 percent overnight. He also said that many other countries have shut down travel to China. ‘Hong Kong, a part of China has shut down all travel from the main land’, he added.

Senate Armed Services Committee

In a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Mr. Tom explained how coronavirus is different from SARS. He said that nCov has long incubation period and infected individuals can be asymptomatic.

Speaking on coronavirus in combat commands, Gen. Townsend said, “There is no confirm case but there are some suspected cases”. The capacities of African nations to deal with virus varies widely, Townsend added.

Entry ban on foreign nationals

Meanwhile, the United States imposed an entry ban on foreign nationals who have visited China over the past two weeks. However, the US citizens and permanent residents who have travelled to China recently will be screened on arrival.