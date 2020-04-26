Coronavirus: Six new symptoms revealed

New Delhi: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six new symptoms to the list of coronavirus symptoms.

The earlier list of symptoms of coronavirus released by CDC includes

Cough Fever Shortness of breath as symptoms of coronavirus.

Now it has added the following symptoms to the list.

Severe chills Repeated shaking with chills Muscle pain Headache Sore throat New loss of taste or smell.

When these symptoms appear?

It has also revealed that these symptoms may appear 2-14 days after the virus enters the body.

Although the CDC listed symptoms of coronavirus, some patients may remain asymptomatic.

Coronavirus cases worldwide

It may be mentioned that worldwide, a total of 202,994 people have died due to the virus. More than 2.9 million cases have now been reported in 193 countries or territories.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with 53,934.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 26,384 dead. Spain follows with 23,190 then France with 22,614 and Britain with 20,319.

