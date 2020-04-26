Coronavirus: Sri Lanka asks Kuwait to extend workers’ stay

Colombo: Sri Lanka has requested Kuwait to allow thousands of overstaying workers to remain in the country until May 30, because the Indian Ocean island nation is under a 24-hour coronavirus curfew.

Kuwait has granted an amnesty from April 1-30 to all undocumented foreigners to leave at Kuwait’s expense without paying fines.

Sri Lankans were given until this Saturday to leave Kuwait. More than 15,000 Sri Lankans are currently overstaying in Kuwait.

Since last month, Sri Lanka has indefinitely closed its international airport due to the pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases has risen to 460 while seven have died from the disease.

Source: AP

